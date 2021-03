17 hours ago by Em Moore

Pussy Riot have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Panic Attack and will be out March 11. They have released a music video for their song “SEXIST” that features Russian musician Hofmannita. The video was directed by Nadya Tolokonnikova and has a strobe warning. Pussy Riot will also be releasing a full-length album later this year. Pussy Riot last released In Riot We Trust in 2017. Check out the video below.