14 hours ago by John Gentile

The Mimes, made up of Maura Weaver (Mixtapes, Ogikubo Station), John Hoffman (Vacation), and Megan Schroer (Homeless Gospel Choir, Ogikubo Station), are streaming their new album. It's called Plastic Pompeii and it's a digital/cassette release right now. A vinyl version will be out on Let's Pretend records this Summer. You can hear the whole thing below.