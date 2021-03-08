Birmingham, AL based Furnace Fest recently released the 2021 line up. The festival is a one time reunion that was originally set to happen in 2020 but was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. This line-up will include some new and some already announced bands, Underoath, Taking Back Sunday, Killswitch Engage, Converge, Defeater, Every Time I Die, Shai Hulud, Andrew W.K., As Friends Rust, Bad/Cop Bad/Cop, Be Well, Comeback Kid, Face to Face, The Get Up Kids, Hot Water Music, and much much more has been confirmed for the festival. The event will happen on September 24th to the 26th at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, AL. For tickets or more information on the festival, you can click here
Furnace Fest announce 2021 line-up
