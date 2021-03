15 hours ago by John Gentile

Lookout Zoomout, the event that streams live shows and Q+As with former Lookout records bands, is hosting its third show. Zoomout #3 is March 28 at 3pm est via the Sidedooraccess platform.

The newest installment includes performances from Penelope Houston of The Avengers, Ted Leo, Dr. Frank of Mr. T Experience, Mass Giorgini, John Denery and Chris Imlay from the Hi-Fives, and Grant Lawrence from the Smugglers. Grant Lawrence of the Smugglers hosts.