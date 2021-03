Relapse records will release a massive compilation of music by Japanese death punkers Zouo. Agony Remains includes the band's debut EP as well as their only two released studio tracks, which were on a compilation. The release also includes dozens of live tracks. That's out April 23.

The label will also release the new album by S.H.I. which is the Zouo successor band fronted by Cherry Nishida. Death is also out April 23 and you can hear the first single below.