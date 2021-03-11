UK based punk and emo music festival, Slam Dunk Festival announed their 2021 line-up. The event will be happening on September 4th in Leeds Temple Newsam and on September 5th in Hatfield Park. Sum-41, Nofx, Pennywise, Me First And The Gimmie Gimmies, Real Big Fish, State Champs, The Story So Far, Basement, Face To Face, Comeback Kid and much more is set to perform on these dates. For more info on the event or to buy tickets, you can click here.
