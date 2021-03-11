Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Australian punk band Private Function have announced tour dates around Australia for later this year. The shows will take place in the spring and summer. Private Function released Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 18
|Yours & Owls
|Wollongong, AU
|May 08
|Pelly Bar
|Frankston, AU
|May 15
|Barwon Club
|Geelong, AU
|May 28
|The Eastern
|Ballarat, AU
|May 29
|Lion Arts Factory
|Adelaide, AU
|Jun 03
|Sooki Lounge
|Belgrave, AU
|Jun 11
|La La La’s
|Wollongong, AU
|Jun 12
|Crowbar
|Sydney, AU
|Jun 13
|Hamilton Station
|Newcastle, AU
|Jun 24
|Miami Marketta
|Gold Coast, AU
|Jun 25
|Solbar
|Sunshine Coast, AU
|Jun 26
|The Zoo
|Brisbane, AU
|Jul 02
|Corner Hotel
|Melbourne, AU