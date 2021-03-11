Private Function announce Australian tour

Private Function announce Australian tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Australian punk band Private Function have announced tour dates around Australia for later this year. The shows will take place in the spring and summer. Private Function released Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 18Yours & OwlsWollongong, AU
May 08Pelly BarFrankston, AU
May 15Barwon ClubGeelong, AU
May 28The EasternBallarat, AU
May 29Lion Arts FactoryAdelaide, AU
Jun 03Sooki LoungeBelgrave, AU
Jun 11La La La’sWollongong, AU
Jun 12CrowbarSydney, AU
Jun 13Hamilton StationNewcastle, AU
Jun 24Miami MarkettaGold Coast, AU
Jun 25SolbarSunshine Coast, AU
Jun 26The ZooBrisbane, AU
Jul 02Corner HotelMelbourne, AU