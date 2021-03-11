Check out the new video by War Orphan

Punknews' Gen Handley had a quick chat with the band about the new video. You can see the talk and new video below amd check out other material by the band right here .

Punknews is pleased to debut the new video for War Orphan ’s new video. “Autonomous Zone” is off of their debut record, Bonkers in Yonkers , which is out March 26th.

A Quick talk with War Orphan

Gen Handley

“’Autonomous Zone’ is a punk song by a protest band, written for our friends out there protesting,” explains vocalist David Bason. “We know change only comes when we use our collective voices to shout loud enough to be heard and long enough to not be ignored. If you’ve ever been in a crowd big enough to be making itself heard you know there is an energy and a feeling that cannot be recreated any other way.”

On top of the video, the hardcore trio is also dropping the final single, “Where Are Your Papers,” the final track on their new album, which has been gradually released, song by song, since last September.

“We really like the singles roll-out format as it allows each of our songs to have be showcased individually,” says vocalist David Bason. “Because our songs touch on different topics, we find it’s a great way to focus people’s attention on what we have to say with each release.”

The topic that “Where Are Your Papers” zeroes in on are people’s questionable privacy during a very digitally-dependent time. “In a year when people are scared to get a vaccine because of misinformation about Bill Gates putting a chip in your arm, we would like to remind listeners that nobody needs to chip you,” Bason explains. “You’re already carrying a phone in your pocket that gives government, big business and law enforcement more access to you and your information than any conspiracy-theory vaccine implant. We’ve signed our privacy rights away in the name of convenience. That is not something you can take back – or at least not easily.”