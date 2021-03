14 hours ago by Em Moore

Belfast based New Pagans have released a music video for their song “Harbour”. The video was directed by Claire Miskimmin & Lyndsey Mcdougall. The song is off their upcoming album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots and All due out March 19 via Big Scary Monsters. New Pagans released Glacial Erratic in 2020. Check out the video below.