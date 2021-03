, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Dopamines have detailed their new compilation. It's called Hard Pass: Singles/Rarities 2006-2020. The release includes every 7-inch, B-Side, comp track, rarity, cover and unreleased song from The Dopamines dating back to 2006. That's out this Spring via Rad Girlfriend records.