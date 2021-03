Anonymous Source, Posted by 12 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

The Exploited drummer William "Wullie" Buchan suffered a heart attach on March 11. Wullie is the younger brother of the lead singer Walter "Wattie" Buchan. Wattie issued a short statement. In that statement, he said that Wullie is "in hospital waiting to see what's happening next." Wullie has drummed forvarious lineups of the band, with his first stint starting in 1983. We wish Wullie a speedy recovery.