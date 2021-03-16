Wea re so pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for Cali based pop punk band Neverlyn. The band released their sophomore album Beauty Sleep last year on Manic Kat Records and today we have the premier video for their track "Matches". See below to check out the video and a quote from the band.
“Matches is a song about being frustrated with someone for their dishonesty and disregard for others. With COVID-19 and the lockdowns that happened, we really felt this frustration energy in our own personal lives from being stuck in our houses, and we channeled those feelings into the concept of the Matches music video.” – Anna Neitzel