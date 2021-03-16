Boston based post-hardcore band Fiddlehead just announced the details for their second full-length album titled Between The Richness. The album is available now for pre-order through Run For Cover Records and is set to be release on May 21, 2021. Along with the release announcement, they also released a music video for their first single titled "Million Times", see below.
Tracklisting
Grief Motif
The Years
Million Times
Eternal You
Loverman
Down University
Get My Mind Right
Life Notice
Joyboy
Heart to Heart