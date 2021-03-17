Massachussets based melodic speed punks will be releasing their self-titled LP though New Jersey based Hellminded Records. These fest loving punks released their latest single as their own anthem and appreciation for the Florida festival/party, "Everyone in Gainesville (Looks Like Someone I Know)" is streaming now exclusively with Punknews, see below.

The release is available digitally and on vinyl on April 16, 2021, you can click here to pre-order a copy of the record.