Lunachicks to release book

Lunachicks have announced that they are releasing a book. The book is called Fallopian Rhapsody: The Story of the Lunachicks and was written by the band with Jeanne Fury. The description for the book reads in part,

"a coming-of-age tale about a band of NYC teenagers who forged a sisterhood, found salvation, and fervently crashed the gates of punk rock during the ’90s, accidentally becoming feminist icons along the way. More than that, this is a story about the enduring friendship among the book’s three central voices: Theo Kogan, Sydney Silver, and Gina Volpe.

The book will also feature archival photos and contributions from Chip English, Sindi B, and Becky Wreck. The book will be out June 1 via Hachette Books. The band have also had to postpone their two shows at Webster Hall in New York to November 26 and 27, 2021. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates. Lunachicks last released Luxury Problem in 1999. See the announcement below.