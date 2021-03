Anonymous Source, Posted by 6 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

This Saturday is reggae legend Lee Scratch Perry's 85th Brithday. California's Dread Pirate Roberts has released a track with Scratch focusing on the momentous occasion. On the tune, Perry talks about his birthday while Roberts provides the music. The song is called "LSP v DPR." You can check it out below.