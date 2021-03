5 hours ago by John Gentile

In 2017, Peter Hook of Joy Division and New Order released Substance: Inside New Order . That book was nearly 1000 pages and told the story of New Order from Hook's perspective fairly comprehensively. Today, he released an audio version of the book. The audio version runs 20 hours and also includes some instrumental accompaniment from Hook at appropriate places. The book is out via the Audible platform. You can hear some samples below.