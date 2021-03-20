Happy 85th Birthday Lee “Scratch” Perry!!!!

Today is the 85th birthday of one of the greatest and most influential artists of all time- Lee "Scratch" Perry! Perry is a seminal figure in Jamaican music having produced artists including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Junior Murvin, Max Romeo, Junior Byles, Dillinger, The Ethiopians, The Congos, and many, many more/ On top of that he has recorded hundreds of tracks and has released dozens of albums. Perry has been recording and touring for just about 70 years and was planning on a world tour just before Covid hit!

If you are unfamiliar with LSP's body work, we recommend checking out The Upsetters Super Ape, Junior Murvin's Police and Thieves, Max Romeo's War inna Babylon, and Perry's own Roast Fish, Collie weed, and Cornbread, From the Secret Laboratory and Panic in Babylon.

You can hear some of his music below. Meanwhile, a very, very, very happy birthday to the Mighty Upsetter and we all hope you many, many, many more wonderful days… and we hope to see you on tour once the pandemic ends!