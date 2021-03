4 hours ago by Em Moore

Early Riser, the band made up of Kiri Oliver, Heidi Vanderlee, Nicole Nussbaum, and Mikey Erg, have released a new song. The song is called “Pleasantries” and is off of their upcoming album Vocations due out March 26 via A-F Records. Early Riser released Currents in 2017. Check out the song below.