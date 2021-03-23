Californian music festival Punk in the Park has announced that they are rescheduling the festival. The festival was originally set to take place in April but will now take place November 6 and November 7, 2021. The announcement reads in part,

As of now county and state guidelines will not let us hold Punk in The Park the way we want and need to. The news keeps getting better and better everyday, but April just isn’t feasible with the current state guidelines. We want to be able to provide all of our friends and family with the full festival experience and not be hampered by severe restrictions and limitations.”

All previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new dates and refunds are also available. Pennywise will headline on November 6 and NOFX will be the headliner on November 7. The rest of the line-up for the festival will be announced later on. See the post in full below.