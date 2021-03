10 hours ago by Em Moore

Evan Greer has released a new song. The song is called “The Tyranny of Either/Or” and is off of her upcoming album Spotify is Surveillance due out April 9 via Get Better Records and Don Giovanni Records. Proceeds from the song will go to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute. Evan Greer released she/her/they/them in 2019. Check out the song below.