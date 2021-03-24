Yautja announce new album, release “Tethered” video

by Em Moore
Nashville based trio Yautja have announced that they are releasing a new album. The album is called The Lurch and will be out May 21 via Relapse Records. The band have also released a music video for their song “Tethered”. The video was directed by Blair Trame. Yautja released songs of descent in 2014. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Lurch Tracklist
1. A Killing Joke
2. The Spectacle
3. Wired Depths
4. Undesirables
5. Tethered
6. Clock Cleaner
7. Catastrophic
8. The Weight
9. Before The Foal