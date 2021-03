, Posted by 10 hours ago Contributed by primemovermedia , Posted by John Gentile

Frank Agnew, who played guitar in Adolescents during the band's earlier years as well as T.S.O.L. has joined Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets. The band will be released a new album on July 16. That's called Under the Neon Heat and is out via Primal Beat Music. Death By Stereo’s Paul Miner mastered the album.