Watch Joystick and Zach Quinn smash it up!

Today, we are excited to debut the new video by Joystick!! Zach Quinn of PEARS guests on the track!

Joystick hail from New Orleans and they are a ska-punk band heavy on both the ska and punk side of the split. Their new track, "7675" rips along with the furor of a Redondo beach punk album before snapping back into a hard bounce. This is some mean ska.

The new song is about the time Joystick and Pears got wasted. In the video, the crew rampages through a house while slamming a brew or two. Singer Paul "Duck" Tucker spoke to Punknews about the song: "It all started with a knock on the door at 8am. Mickey and I go outside to see our neighbors Zach and Alex with a case of beer. "Let's get this over with" Zach said cracking open a can. The next few hours are a blur but somehow we ended up in an egg throwing contest? Fast forward 8 years, Clay and I wrote a silly song about it".

The new album I can't take it anymore is out April 16 and you can pick it up here. Meanwhile, check out the new video below!