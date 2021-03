, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

In a brief Facebook post, La Habra, California hardcore punkers stated that they will begin recording their first release since 1999. They stated: "So the countdown is on homies! One month from today we will begin tracking our new album! Yes that’s right, we are recording our first full length album since 1999! Holy shit!" The band last released Open Wide in 1999.