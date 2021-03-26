Listen to Punknews Podcast #533!

Punknews Podcast #533 is now up! On this episode John, Hallie, and Em adjust to a changed Punknews Podcast. They talk about Danny Elfman, dancing skeletons, the upcoming EP by Dollhouse, NOFX going back into the studio, and the MDC and Noogy split. This episode also features a special opening song. Listen to the episode below.