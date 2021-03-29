The Eradicator working on third LP

The Eradicator have announced via social media that they are working on their third album. In a post on their Instagram page the band stated, “LP3 under construction, more to come soon.” Their guitarist Steven Maury also posted on Instagram stating in part, “My half of the Eradicator guitars for LP#3 are done! What does this new album sound like? Well… I wore away some of the rubber on my wah pedal recording it. So there’s that…” The Eradicator last released Peak Eradicator in 2019. See the posts below.