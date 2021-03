11 hours ago by John Gentile

Last year, Crass invited fans to remix tracks from The Feeding of the 5000 as part as the Normal Never Was project. That project found the band releasing limited presses of a few Crass remixes, in celebration of the release of The Crassical Collection in 2020.

Recently, the band posted every remix submitted, which is over 200 versions of the classic tracks. You can hear those below.