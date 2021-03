Anonymous Source, Posted by Sex Pistols 6 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

According to the Sun and widely reported elsewhere, Sex Pistols are in a new royalty dispute. Steve Jones and Paul Cook have filed a suit against John Lydon and Glen Matlock. The Plaintiffs claim that the Defendants have breached a contract concerning royalties and have wrongfully withheld earnings.

The same reports states that while there was some talk of a reunion recently, those talks have now ended. We'll keep you updated.