Bruce Lee Band release “Division In The Heartland” video

The Bruce Lee Band, made up of Kevin Higuchi, Mike Park, Jeff Rosenstock, and Dan Potthast, have released a video for their song “Division In The Heartland”. The video shows artist Gilbert Armendariz working on a painting. The paining will be signed by the artist and the band and put up for auction with the proceeds going to Stop AAPI Hate. The song is off of their upcoming EP of the same name, Division In The Heartland that will be out May 28 via Asian Man Records. The Bruce Lee Band released Rental!! Eviction!! in 2019. Check out the video below.