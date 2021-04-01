What the band has to say on how the money was spent

"I bought A LOT of Miller High-Life, some new trucker hats, a Dragonball Z collectible action figure, and a chorus pedal for my bass." -Craigan Hogeland (Vocalist/Bassist)

"I'm buying a house, so I was going to use my cut towards the down payment. I felt terrible about that, so I bought season tickets to see the Penguins play and a few Delta credits to travel to see them." - Juergie Landstrom (Guitarist/Vocalist)

"Patagonia all the way. Also, I bought this cool Georgia Bulldogs poster signed by Kirby Smart. I swear it's real." - Andy Torrey (Guitarist)

"I bought a bunch of rare Coheed and Cambria vinyl variants. Oh, and beer." - Zack Mulazzi (Drums)