We are so pleased to bring to you a new Punknews exclusive premiere for Georgia based four piece Heathersett. The band recorded a music video with the given allotment of $25K their label, 59 X Records gave to the band to shoot a cinematographic, visual masterpiece for their second single. The guys was supposed to travel to Alaska to shoot the video (nod to the song title) but instead opted to pull a prank on the label and shot the entire visual experience in Atlanta while blowing the budget on every thing but plane tickets. See below to check out the video and what the label and band has to say about the video.
"They did a great job with their proposal. It was thoughtful, logical, and safe. The band mentioned that Craigan's cousin, a pilot, would fly them on his private plane. I trusted the band - we've been friends for a long time." - 59 X Records Founder & President Peter Catalano.
What the band has to say on how the money was spent
"I bought A LOT of Miller High-Life, some new trucker hats, a Dragonball Z collectible action figure, and a chorus pedal for my bass." -Craigan Hogeland (Vocalist/Bassist)
"I'm buying a house, so I was going to use my cut towards the down payment. I felt terrible about that, so I bought season tickets to see the Penguins play and a few Delta credits to travel to see them." - Juergie Landstrom (Guitarist/Vocalist)
"Patagonia all the way. Also, I bought this cool Georgia Bulldogs poster signed by Kirby Smart. I swear it's real." - Andy Torrey (Guitarist)
"I bought a bunch of rare Coheed and Cambria vinyl variants. Oh, and beer." - Zack Mulazzi (Drums)