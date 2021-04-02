Check out the new video by Lanterna!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by Lanterna!

Based out of Champaign, Illinois, Lanterna is the project of guitarist Henry Frayne. Since the '80s, Frayne has played in Champaign bands such as Lodestone Destiny, The Syndicate, ¡Ack-Ack!, Area, and The Moon Seven Times. With Lanterna, he crafts instrumental soundscapes that exhibit the friendlier side of shoe-gaze. The new track, "Hidden Drives," pulses with a pleasant energy and songcraft that only a multi-decade songwriting veteran could craft. Yet despite the skill here, this track is driven by a sense of wonder and energy, as opposed to technical matters.

Speaking to Punknews, Frayne said, "'Hidden Drives' the song was inspired by all those driveways we all pass by off of backroads in Anywhere USA. Sleep Out drummer and videographer Ben Geier produced "Hidden Drives" the video, and he takes us down those overgrown drives to houses and homes long since abandoned. Ben's camera floats through yards, windows and rooms like a specter trying to wordlessly tell us the story of the folks who used to call these places home. "Hidden Drives" ebbs and flows in stark contrast, like a song on a car radio heard from the front yard or driveway of one of these forgotten homesteads in happier times."

The album, Hidden Drives will be released on June 4th via Badman Recording Co. But, you can check out the video for "Hidden drives" below, right now!