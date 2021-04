6 hours ago by Em Moore

Toronto punk band Bad Waitress have released a music video for their new song “Too Many Bad Habits”. The video was filmed by the band who are: Katelyn Molgard, Kali-Ann Butala, Nicole Cain and Moon and the live footage was filmed by Bob Sato. The song is off their upcoming album due out later this year. Bad Waitress released Party Bangers: Volume 1 in 2018. Check out the video below.