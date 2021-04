4 hours ago by John Gentile

Rodney Anonymous of The Dead Milkmen as is one-half of a synth-punk/goth/industrial band called 7th Victim. Sometimes, he remixes songs by other industrial artists. Rodney remixed a Beastial Mouths track called "Within" off the THOUSANDNEEDLES remix album. That's out May 5. You can hear one of the other remixes below.