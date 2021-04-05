Talk Show Host announce album details, release video

by Em Moore
Toronto based Talk Show Host have announced details for their upcoming album. The LP is called Mid-Century Modern and will be out June 4 via Wiretap Records and Disconnect Disconnect Records. The band have also released a music video for their first single from the album, “Blood In The Sand”. Talk Show Host released their EP Not Here to Make Friends in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Mid-Century Modern Tracklist
1. U A$Shole!
2. Blood in the Sand
3. Crisis Actors
4. Warmest Condolences
5. Sorry, My Mistake
6. Syntax Error OK
7. Up to No Good
8. Too Many Problems
9. The Ballad of Jack Nance
10. Lame Duck