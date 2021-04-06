Voodoo Glow Skulls announce new album, release video

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Voodoo Glow Skulls have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Livin’ the Apocalypse and is due out May 14 via Dr. Strange Records. This is their first album with Efrem Schulz on vocals. The band have also released a music video for the title track. The video was directed by Eddie Casillas. Voodoo Glow Skulls released Break The Spell in 2012. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Livin’ the Apocalypse Tracklist
1. Make America Skank Again
2.Generation Genocide
3. The Karen Song
4. Suburban Zombies
5. Livin’ the Apocalypse
6. Unity Song
7. All in My Head
8. Pared de la Muerte
9. Rise Up
10. Story At 11
11. The Walking Dread