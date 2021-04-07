Red Fang to release album, share “Arrows” video

Red Fang
by

Red Fang have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Arrows and will be out June 4 via Relapse Records. The band have also released a music video for the title track. The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy. Red Fang last released Only Ghosts in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Arrows Tracklist

1. Take It Back

2. Unreal Estate

3. Arrows

4. My Disaster

5. Two High

6. Anodyne

7. Interop-Mod

8. Fonzi Scheme

9. Days Collide

10. Rabbits in Hives

11. Why

12. Dr. Owl

13. Funeral Coach