Red Fang to release album, share “Arrows” video

by Em Moore
Red Fang have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Arrows and will be out June 4 via Relapse Records. The band have also released a music video for the title track. The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy. Red Fang last released Only Ghosts in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Arrows Tracklist
1. Take It Back
2. Unreal Estate
3. Arrows
4. My Disaster
5. Two High
6. Anodyne
7. Interop-Mod
8. Fonzi Scheme
9. Days Collide
10. Rabbits in Hives
11. Why
12. Dr. Owl
13. Funeral Coach