12 minutes ago by John Gentile

Dollhouse, which includes Hank Wood of Hank Wood and The Hammerheads, Margaret Chardiet aka Pharmakon, Mike Caiazzo of Mommy, Tye Miller of L.O.T.I.O.N. are now streaming their new EP. It's called The First Day of Spring and the physical version is out via Toxic State. You can hear the digital version below.