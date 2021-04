7 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

ProRawk Records has announced the release of No More Than Three Chords by Italian pop-punkers Latte+. The album, which was originally released in 2014 on cd only, will be available for the first time on vinyl in the summer of 2021. The record will also include a previously unreleased bonus track. It is available in the US through ProRawk Records, as well as in Canada (Punk & Disorderly Records), the UK (Brassneck Records) and the EU.