Useless ID announce “Most Useless Songs” album, release new video

Israeli punk band Useless ID have announced that they will be releasing a greatest hits album. The album is called Most Useless Songs and will be out May 7 via Fat Wreck Chords. A statement from vocalist and bassist Yotam Ben-Horin describes the songs on the album as “songs that work best live, songs that have stood the test of time, songs that carry an interesting story, and songs that have been regulars in our sets throughout the years”. Most Useless Songs will also feature two completely new songs. The band have released a music video for one of their new songs, “Same Old Revolution”. The video was edited by Nadav Rotem. Useless ID last released State Is Burning in 2016. Check out the video and tracklist below.