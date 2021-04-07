Tim Armstrong to release NFTs

Tim Armstrong has stated that he will release a series of NFTs. For all you grandpas out there, An NFT is "A non-fungible token that is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work." Essentially, you are buying a unique digital file.

Armstrong's new NFT series is called "Skull Family" and will consist of five separate files that you can buy. Those will be sold via the MakersPlace platform, starting tomorrow.

Other recording artists have previously released NFTs, including Grimes, Kings of Leon, and others. You can read more about NFTS here.