Lava socks records will re-release the Bay Area comp The Thing That Ate Floyd, originally out in 1988. Notably, the compilation includes Operation Ivy's "Hanging Out," which was not included on the band's Energy compilation, which included nearly every track officially released by the band. The new version of the comp is remastered and is available on vinyl and digital format. The release is out May 7 and it benefits 924 Gilman.