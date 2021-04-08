Action/Adventure announce EP, release “Poser” video

by Em Moore
Chicago based pop-punk band Action/Adventure have announced they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Pulling Focus and will be out April 30 via Pure Noise Records. The band have also released a music video for their song “Poser”. The video was directed by JoVaughn Trammell. Action/Adventure released Going Heel in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Pulling Focus Tracklist
1. Barricades
2. Poser
3. Club 27
4. Semi-Prologue
5. Tuck Everlasting
6. Nothing Left
7. Pulling Focus