Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels have announced rescheduled dates for their “Public Service Announcement Tour”. The tour will now take place in spring/summer of next year, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds are available. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 31, 2022
|Don Haskins Center
|El Paso, TX
|Apr 02, 2022
|Pan American Center
|Las Cruces, NM
|Apr 04, 2022
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Apr 06, 2022
|Gila River Arena
|Glendale, AZ
|Apr 26, 2022
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Apr 28, 2022
|Oakland Arena
|Oakland, CA
|Apr 30, 2022
|Tacoma Dome
|Tacoma, WA
|May 02, 2022
|Moda Center
|Portland, OR
|May 05, 2022
|Pacific Coliseum
|Vancouver, BC
|May 07, 2022
|Rogers Place
|Edmonton, AB
|May 09, 2022
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|Calgary, AB
|May 11, 2022
|Bell MTS Place
|Winnipeg, MB
|May 13, 2022
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|Sioux Falls, SD
|May 15, 2022
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 16, 2022
|Target Center
|Minneapolis, MN
|May 18, 2022
|T-Mobile Center
|Kansas City, MO
|May 20, 2022
|Enterprise Center
|St Louis, MO
|May 22, 2022
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|May 23, 2022
|Little Caesars Arena
|Detroit, MI
|Jul 09, 2022
|Alpine Valley Music Theatre
|East Troy, WI
|Jul 11, 2022
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 12, 2022
|United Center
|Chicago, IL
|Jul 15, 2022
|Ottawa Bluesfest
|Ottawa, ON
|Jul 16, 2022
|Festival D'Ete De Quebec
|Quebec City, QC (without Run The Jewels)
|Jul 19, 2022
|FirstOntario Centre
|Hamilton, ON
|Jul 21, 2022
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 23, 2022
|Scotiabank Arena
|Toronto, ON
|Jul 25, 2022
|KeyBank Center
|Buffalo, NY
|Jul 27, 2022
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Cleveland, OH
|Jul 29, 2022
|PPG Paints Arena
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jul 31, 2022
|PNC Arena
|Raleigh, NC
|Aug 02, 2022
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, DC
|Aug 03, 2022
|Capital One Arena
|Washington, DC
|Aug 08, 2022
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 09, 2022
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 11, 2022
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 12, 2022
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY
|Aug 14, 2022
|Madison Square Garden
|New York, NY