Rage Against the Machine/Run The Jewels tour rescheduled
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Rage Against the Machine and Run The Jewels have announced rescheduled dates for their “Public Service Announcement Tour”. The tour will now take place in spring/summer of next year, 2022. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the new dates and refunds are available. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 31, 2022Don Haskins CenterEl Paso, TX
Apr 02, 2022Pan American CenterLas Cruces, NM
Apr 04, 2022Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Apr 06, 2022Gila River ArenaGlendale, AZ
Apr 26, 2022Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Apr 28, 2022Oakland ArenaOakland, CA
Apr 30, 2022Tacoma DomeTacoma, WA
May 02, 2022Moda CenterPortland, OR
May 05, 2022Pacific ColiseumVancouver, BC
May 07, 2022Rogers PlaceEdmonton, AB
May 09, 2022Scotiabank SaddledomeCalgary, AB
May 11, 2022Bell MTS PlaceWinnipeg, MB
May 13, 2022Denny Sanford Premier CenterSioux Falls, SD
May 15, 2022Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
May 16, 2022Target CenterMinneapolis, MN
May 18, 2022T-Mobile CenterKansas City, MO
May 20, 2022Enterprise CenterSt Louis, MO
May 22, 2022Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
May 23, 2022Little Caesars ArenaDetroit, MI
Jul 09, 2022Alpine Valley Music TheatreEast Troy, WI
Jul 11, 2022United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 12, 2022United CenterChicago, IL
Jul 15, 2022Ottawa BluesfestOttawa, ON
Jul 16, 2022Festival D'Ete De QuebecQuebec City, QC (without Run The Jewels)
Jul 19, 2022FirstOntario CentreHamilton, ON
Jul 21, 2022Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 23, 2022Scotiabank ArenaToronto, ON
Jul 25, 2022KeyBank CenterBuffalo, NY
Jul 27, 2022Rocket Mortgage FieldHouseCleveland, OH
Jul 29, 2022PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh, PA
Jul 31, 2022PNC ArenaRaleigh, NC
Aug 02, 2022Capital One ArenaWashington, DC
Aug 03, 2022Capital One ArenaWashington, DC
Aug 08, 2022Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 09, 2022Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 11, 2022Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 12, 2022Madison Square GardenNew York, NY
Aug 14, 2022Madison Square GardenNew York, NY