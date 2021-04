7 hours ago by Em Moore

Evan Greer has released a music video for her new song ‚ÄúSurveillance Capitalism‚ÄĚ. The video was designed by Michael Flowers. Proceeds from the sale of this song will go towards the Union of Musicians and Allied Workers to support their Justice At Spotify campaign. The song is off of Spotify is Surveillance due out April 9 via Get Better Records and Don Giovanni Records. Evan Greer released she/her/they/them in 2019. Check out the video below.