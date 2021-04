, Posted by 8 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Not On Tour and Kids Insane are releasing a split 7-inch. The split features three songs by each band. The songs are: “Four Hearts”, “Do Anything”, and “X Ray Vision” from Kids Insane and “Desperation Street”, “GMSN”, and “No Future” from Not On Tour. Not On Tour/Kids Insane will be out April 21 on vinyl and digital platforms. Their label Taklitim Holim is currently streaming the split on their website. Click here to check it out.