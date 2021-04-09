Subatomic Sound System releases “Police in Helicopter” re-cut

Subatomic Sound System is a New York based electronic dub collective led by a DJ named Emch. The group has collaborated with Ari Up of The Slits and Lee Scratch Perry (and they often back Perry at live performances). The band also includes Larry Mcdonald, an iconic percussionist who has recorded with Gil Scott-Heron,Toots Hibbert, The Slackers, Soulfly, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh.

Today, the group released a version of John Holt's "Police in Helicopter." Jah9 and Yaadcore also guest on the track. It's a stand alone digital single and you can hear it below.