We're going to start doing more specials on the Punknews Podcast. For episode #535.5, we talk to Suzi Moon of Civet, Turbulent Hearts, and L.A. Machina. They talk about Suzi's upcoming EP, all of her bands, touring in a band at age 15, and the "GWAR/Bob Dylan paradigm." They also delve into wild speculation regarding Mick Jagger's psyche. Check it out below.