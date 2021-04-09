Episode #536 of the Punknews Podcast is up now! On this episode Sam, John, and Em talk about Tim Armstrong’s NFTs and what exactly an NFT is, the new Bad Waitress video, what’s on the list for Record Store Day, new additions to FEST, S.H.I’s new track, The Offspring’s interesting new song, and Spitboy’s upcoming discography completion. A story of revenge is also told, tune in to find out what wrong was righted. Listen to the new episode below!