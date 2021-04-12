Check out the new track by Herzschlager!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Herzschlager!

With their current bands on pause due to the pandemic, Alan Cordner (Allfather, Harrowed) and Tom Ballard (Allfather, Wretched Empires) decided to take their love of all things punk, hardcore and d-beat, combine it with a few pints of German pilsner and produce a 5 track EP of songs that you can sing, dance, mosh and clap along to.

Herzschlager are inspired by bands like Disfear, The Bronx, Comeback Kid, Sick of It All and Coliseum. The band's new release, All The Nights Are Done, digs into the emotions everyone has experienced over the last year and tries to find a way to celebrate these in a positive way.

Herzschlager try to keep it as punk as fuck, as fun as possible, and ensure that if we’re all going to die, we do it as well as we can. The EP is released in full on May 7th through Rotting Throne Records. Before then, you can hear "Lazarus Moment" below, right now.